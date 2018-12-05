MotoGP champion Marquez has shoulder surgery

Spain's five times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez had successful shoulder surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday and faces a six-week rehabilitation programme, his Honda team said.

The 25-year-old, who took his third title in a row in October, had suffered a recurring dislocation of his left shoulder throughout the year.

The Repsol Honda team said he will begin training once rehabilitation had been completed, with the first pre-season test scheduled for Malaysia in February.

