MotoGP rider Iannone suspended for positive dope test

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the governing body FIM said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Italy talks with a team member before qualifying session for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

It said a urine sample provided by the Aprilia rider at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3 had shown an "adverse analytical finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids."

