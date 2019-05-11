Motor racing - Bottas on pole in Spain for third race in a row

BARCELONA: Formula One leader Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Lewis Hamilton qualifying alongside in a front row lockout.

The pole was a third in a row for the Finn, who leads Hamilton by a single point after four races. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified in third place with Red Bull's Max Verstappen lining up fourth.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)