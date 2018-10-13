Motor racing - FIA confirms 21-race calendar for 2019

REUTERS: Formula One's governing body FIA has signed off on the 21-race calendar for the 2019 world championship following a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Friday.

The calendar https://www.fia.com/news/fia-announces-world-motor-sport-council-decisions-11 confirms the provisional schedule released by F1’s owners Liberty Media in August.

The season will begin on March 17 at the Australian Grand Prix and finish Dec. 1 in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits.

