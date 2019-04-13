Motor racing - Mercedes lock out Chinese GP front row with Bottas on pole

Sport

Motor racing - Mercedes lock out Chinese GP front row with Bottas on pole

Finland's world championship leader Valtteri Bottas seized pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday in a Mercedes front row lockout with team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Chinese Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 13, 2019 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during qualifying REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Finland's world championship leader Valtteri Bottas seized pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday in a Mercedes front row lockout with team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified in third place for what will be Formula One's 1,000th world championship race, ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc.

Bottas, who last started a race from the top slot in Russia last year, was the third different driver to take pole in three races this season.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark