INDIANAPOLIS: French pole sitter Simon Pagenaud held off a final-lap charge by Alexander Rossi to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The win gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th Indy 500 victory.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Indianapolis; Editing by Toby Davis)