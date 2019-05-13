Motor racing - Team by team analysis of the Spanish Grand Prix

BARCELONA: Team by team analysis of Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, listed in championship order:

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 2)

Hamilton's third win of the season, 76th of his career and third in a row in Spain (fourth in total). He retook the championship lead and an extra point for the fastest lap. The Briton led from the first corner after starting second, with Bottas on pole. The Finn suffered clutch problems. The one-two was the fifth in a row for Mercedes, the best ever start to a season. The team are now 96 points clear of Ferrari.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 4, Charles Leclerc 5)

Ferrari lost ground to Mercedes in front and Red Bull behind. This was their second race of the season without a podium place. Vettel braked late into the first corner in a bid to seize the lead but went wide and damaged his tyres, causing vibrations. The two drivers obeyed team orders and twice swapped places for strategic reasons, without reward.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 3, Pierre Gasly 6)

It was Verstappen's second podium of the season, lifting him above Vettel into third overall. The Dutchman started fourth and passed Vettel on lap one. Gasly picked up some debris at the midpoint and tried to pass Leclerc at the restart following the safety car period but could not make the move stick.

MCLAREN (Carlos Sainz 8, Lando Norris retired)

The only Spanish driver in the race finished in the points and did some overtaking in a race with little real excitement. Norris tangled with Lance Stroll while trying to pass on the inside at turn one in an incident that brought out the safety car with 20 laps remaining and led to both drivers' retirement.

RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 15, Lance Stroll retired)

Racing Point lacked pace and lost ground to McLaren, with Haas now breathing down their necks. Perez said it was a race to forget, while team principal Otmar Szafnauer said Norris had been 'over optimistic' for the move on Stroll.

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 7, Romain Grosjean 10)

First double points finish of the season for Haas, and first point of the year for Grosjean. The two touched briefly on lap 53, when Magnussen took seventh. Grosjean then lost out to Sainz and Daniil Kvyat but held off Alexander Albon for 10th.

ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 14, Antonio Giovinazzi 16)

Raikkonen's run of scoring in every race this season ended, while Giovinazzi's blank continued. The Italian started 18th on the grid, with Raikkonen 14th.

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 12, Nico Hulkenberg 13)

Hulkenberg started from the pit lane after a change of front wing. Ricciardo had a three place grid drop carried over from Azerbaijan and started 13th, passing Sainz early before pitting for hard tyres and then losing the place again. The team dropped a place, leapfrogged by Haas.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 9, Alexander Albon 11)

The Honda-powered team made up two points on Renault, with Kvyat scoring for the first time since Australia.

WILLIAMS (George Russell 17, Robert Kubica 18)

Last again, with Hamilton lapping Kubica after just 19 laps. Both cars were a lap down at the finish, despite the safety car bunching up the grid. Russell started 19th, Kubica 17th.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)