Motor racing - Vettel puts Ferrari on pole in Canada

Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday with Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualifying only fourth for Mercedes.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel drives during a practice session at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve during a practice session for the F1 race in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas joined the German on the front row, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying in third place.

The pole was the 54th of Vettel's career.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

