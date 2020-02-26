Motor racing-Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500

Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year's Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sport's 'Triple Crown' with a victory, the team announced on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year's Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sport's 'Triple Crown' with a victory, the team announced on Tuesday.

Alonso is hoping to become only the second driver after the late Briton Graham Hill to complete the so-called 'Triple Crown of Motorsport', having already secured wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am a racer and the Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world. I love the incredible fans who make it so special for all of us drivers and make me want to come back," Alonso, 38, said in a news release.

"I have maximum respect for this race and everyone who competes in it and all I want to do is race against them and give my best, as always."

Alonso made his debut at the famous oval circuit in 2017 when he led for 27 laps but finished a frustrating 24th after suffering a blown engine with 21 laps to go.

The double Formula One champion did not return for the 2018 edition and last year failed to qualify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Indianapolis, he will guide his new team's two young full-time drivers, American Oliver Askew and Mexico's Pato O'Ward.

"It was important for me to explore my options for this race but Arrow McLaren SP has always been at the top," said Alonso.

"I have a special relationship with McLaren; we've been through a lot together and that creates a bond, a loyalty that is strong."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Chadband)