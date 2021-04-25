Motor racing: Britain's Dennis wins second Formula E race in Valencia

REUTERS: British rookie Jake Dennis took his first win in the electric Formula E championship with the BMW Andretti team on Sunday in the second of two races held at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit.

The 25-year-old led from start to finish to beat Porsche's Andre Lotterer by 1.483 seconds, with Alex Lynn third for Mahindra.

Venturi's Norman Nato was second at the finish but the Frenchman was demoted off the podium after collecting a five- second penalty for causing a collision with Lynn, who had to fight back from fifth.

After a wet and bizarre race on Saturday saw half of the 24-strong field run out of available energy and fail to finish or be disqualified, the drivers were determined not to be caught out again and started slowly.

"I really didn't think it was going to work out," said Dennis, aware that those behind would be in a position to slipstream and save energy for a sprint finish.

"We led every single lap and everyone said that wasn't the best strategy."

None of the top five drivers in the championship scored points, leaving the situation unchanged in the standings after six races.

Nyck de Vries has 57 points to Mercedes team mate Stoffel Vandoorne's 48 with Jaguar's Sam Bird on 43.

