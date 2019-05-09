Motor racing: Formula Two to prepare drivers for F1 with 2020 tyre switch

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BARCELONA: Formula Two, the feeder series for Formula One, will switch to lower-profile tyres and 18-inch wheels next year to prepare young drivers for grand prix racing, which is due to make the change in 2021.

Formula One sporting director Steve Nielsen said the intention was to bring Formula One, Two and Three as close as possible.

Advertisement

"Formula One will benefit in future, and Formula Two is a good test bed," he said.

Tyre supplier Pirelli currently supplies Formula One with 13-inch tyres.

Pirelli's Formula One head Mario Isola said he wanted to start testing the new tyres in September.

