Motor racing-Hamilton agrees new deal to race on for Mercedes in 2021
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for Mercedes this season after agreeing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON: Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for Mercedes this season after agreeing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday.
It said the new deal, continuing the relationship for a ninth season, included a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)