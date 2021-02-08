Motor racing-Hamilton agrees new deal to race on for Mercedes in 2021

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for Mercedes this season after agreeing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 13, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race Pool via REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

It said the new deal, continuing the relationship for a ninth season, included a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

