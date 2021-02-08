Motor racing-Hamilton agrees new deal to race on for Mercedes in 2021

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for Mercedes this season after agreeing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday.

It said the new deal, continuing the relationship for a ninth season, included a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion.

