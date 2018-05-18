Motor Racing: Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race

PARIS: Oil-rich Saudi Arabia will host a round of the Formula E world championship for the first time next season on a street circuit in the capital of Riyadh, it was announced on Thursday (May 17).

The race, to be held in December, will also be the first appearance of the electric car racing series in the Middle East and the latest in a line of recent international events debuting in the kingdom following widespread reforms of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Bringing racing to Riyadh for the first round of the new season is the perfect setting for the next phase of the FIA Formula E Championship," said series founder and president Alejandro Agag.

"An exciting and vibrant country that is focussing on its future, Saudi Arabia will be the ideal venue to mark the competitive debut of the next generation Formula E cars."