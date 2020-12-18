Motor racing-Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull - team statement

Sport

Motor racing-Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull - team statement

Mexican Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sakhir Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Sakhir Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - December 6, 2020 Racing Point's Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Bryn Lennon

Bookmark

REUTERS: Mexican Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Perez, who became Formula One’s newest winner when he took victory for Racing Point in the penultimate race of the season in Bahrain last month, will slot in alongside Max Verstappen with Albon relegated to the role of test and reserve driver.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark