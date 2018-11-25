Motor racing: Raikkonen retires from final race for Ferrari

ABU DHABI: Kimi Raikkonen retired from his last Formula One race with Ferrari on Sunday (Nov 25), his car losing power and coasting to a halt on the main straight after just seven laps of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"What's happening? I don't have power," exclaimed the 2007 world champion, who is moving to Sauber next season, before parking up.

The 39-year-old Finn, who had started in fourth place and alongside team mate Sebastian Vettel, stepped out of the car and walked back to the paddock with his helmet on as the virtual safety car was deployed.

Raikkonen was third in the championship ahead of Sunday's race but his retirement put that at risk, with Mercedes rival and compatriot Valtteri Bottas in a position to overtake him.

The real safety car had already been in action, coming out at the end of the opening lap when Nico Hulkenberg's Renault was sent barrel-rolling into the tyre wall after a collision with Romain Grosjean's Haas.

The shaken German remained in the upside down car as marshals doused flames at the rear, finally clambering out through the halo head protection device after the Renault was turned over.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)