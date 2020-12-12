Motor racing-Ricciardo leaves Renault in a stronger place, says Abiteboul

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault a much stronger team than the one he joined, his boss Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday ahead of the Australian's farewell at Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ricciardo is moving to McLaren after two seasons at the French manufacturer, with double world champion Fernando Alonso making a comeback in his place at a team that will be renamed Alpine.

Asked to sum up Ricciardo's contribution since he joined in 2019, Abiteboul said it had been considerable.

"What he's given first and foremost as a driver, he's been remarkable, in particular this year," the Frenchman said in a video conference.

"I think there is no doubt about the progression of the team this year. It's very much a credit to Daniel who's been clearly leading the charge of the team and behind him a group of people and a group of mechanics and engineers who are doing a remarkable job."

Renault are currently fifth, the same spot they occupied last year, and still in with a chance of third while their performances have been markedly better.

Ricciardo, a race winner with Red Bull, has twice been on the podium - something the team did not manage in 2019 - while team mate Esteban Ocon finished second in the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend.

"Daniel is a great ambassador, a team leader. He has clearly been instrumental to the changes that we've done last year when we had altogether a disappointing season," said Abiteboul.

"He made an impact and we are so different today to what we were two years and a half ago when we decided to form this partnership. So, in that respect, frankly, it has delivered.

"The irony in all of this is that I believe we are a much stronger team now and he will have to race a much stronger team next year."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)