Motor racing-Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring

Formula One F1 - Steiermark Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria - June 26, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishes qualifying in pole position Pool via REUTERS/Darko Vojinovic

REUTERS: Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen seized pole position for the team's home Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join his title rival on the front row after qualifying third and behind team mate Valtteri Bottas, who has a three place grid penalty.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Catherine Evans)

