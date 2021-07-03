Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Austria with Hamilton fourth

REUTERS: Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday with title rival Lewis Hamilton managing only fourth on the grid for Mercedes.

McLaren's Lando Norris joined Verstappen on the front row, a career best for the young Briton, with Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez qualifying in third place at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Alex Richardson)