Motor racing-Verstappen wins Styrian Grand Prix for Red Bull

REUTERS: Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria from pole position on Sunday to go 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship battle.

Seven times world champion Hamilton finished second at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, but took a bonus point for fastest lap, as his Mercedes team went four races in a row without a win for the first time since 2013.

Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)