Motor rally: Neuville eyes Argentina triumph as Tanak and Ogier falter

VILLA CARLOS PAZ, Argentina: Thierry Neuville was poised to strengthen his grip on the world rally championship on Saturday (Apr 27) as title rivals Ott Tanak and Sebastien Ogier faltered in Argentina.

Belgian driver Neuville, the champion in Argentina in 2017, led Hyundai teammate Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway by 45 seconds at the end of the second full day.

Estonia's Tanak was forced to quit late in the day with an alternator problem just 24 hours after the drive shaft had broken on his Toyota.

Britain's Kris Meeke, in another Toyota, made the most of his teammate's misfortune by moving into third place overall, more than a minute behind Neuville.

"We are in a very strong position but we still can't take anything for granted," said Neuville after a day which saw temperatures of 23 degrees replacing the torrential rain and mud of Friday.

"It has been an excellent day. We have enjoyed a good feeling in the car on all stages.

"We knew it would be tough to defend but we were able to maintain our lead and then saw that increase when Ott unfortunately retired. Knowing we had a margin, we were able to take it easier on the last stage, avoiding rocks and punctures."

Ogier, the six-time world champion who had started the Argentina race just two points behind Neuville in the overall standings, was fourth, three seconds back from Meeke.

Citroen driver Ogier had lost time on the morning loop when the power steering was damaged after his car hit a wall.