Motor Rally: Neuville top of the world after Portugal win

MATOSINHOS, Portugal: Belgium's Thierry Neuville clinched his second victory of the season on Sunday (May 20) winning the 'dirt road' Rally of Portugal in his Hyundai after seeing a number of top rivals blunder.

The win lifted Neuville top of the championship standings after six of the 13 events on the calendar with the Rally of Italy in Sardinia next up in two weeks.

In Portugal Neuville was 40secs clear of second-placed Welshman Elfyn Evans in his Ford Fiesta and 47 ahead of Finland's Teemu Suninen, also racing a Ford.

Already a winner on the snow in Sweden this season, Neuville saw previous leader Kris Meeke barrel-roll his Citroen on the 12th special on Saturday.

"This was fantastic, the car was perfect and the work of the team incredible," said Neuville. "We have also made a good move in the championship."

Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier fell out of contention for victory on Friday after slipping off the course and into trees in his Ford Fiesta.

Ogier, who trailed home in 21st place Sunday, had gone into the rally top of the standings with 100 points but has now slipped to second, 19 behind new leader Neuville (119).