Motor Rally: Ogier makes it five in Mexico

GUANAJUATO, Mexico: Sebastien Ogier won his fifth Rally of Mexico on Sunday (Mar 10) to add to his success in the season-opening Monte Carlo to go second in the championship standings.

Citroen's defending champion held the overnight advantage going into the final day and the Frenchman finished in style posting the quickest time in the concluding power stage.

Estonia's Ott Tanak finished second in a Toyota, half a minute adrift with Elfyn Evans of Wales driving a Ford Focus in third.

Tanak retained the lead in the championship which now moves on to Corsica at the end of the month.

For six-time world champion Ogier the Mexico win came on the back of a rare flat showing in Sweden last time out when he trailed in almost half an hour behind Tanak.

He rose to the top of the time sheets on Friday aided by the retirement of Andreas Mikkelsen and held his rivals at bay despite suffering a puncture on Saturday and seeing Tanak take two of Sunday's remaining specials on dusty mountain roads near Leon.

