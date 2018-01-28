Motor Rally: Ogier stays ahead in Monte Carlo

GAP, France: World champion Sebastien Ogier, driving an M-Sport Ford Fiesta, held on to first place in Saturday's (Jan 27) racing at the Monte Carlo Rally with a 33.5sec lead over Estonia's Ott Tanak in a Toyota Yaris.

Tanak did gain half a second on the Frenchman, who has led since the opening stage. With one day left, Finn Jari-Matti Latvala, also in a Toyota, completes the top three, 1min 32.7sec back.

Spaniard Dani Sordo, who was third, crashed out of the race after his Hyundai spun off the icy road.

Ogier vowed to drive faster and win more this season after clinching just two rally wins last season, but the patience that saw him retain the world title was again on show Saturday.

"Ott was closing on us little by little but in these (wintery) conditions it's hard to manage a lead," said Ogier.

"It's just not my style to take needless risks. Tonight the result is positive, although 'Ott' will fight to the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday night Belgian Thierry Neuville lost four minutes after getting stuck in a snowbank.

Renault's Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr will open the route Sunday at the wheel of the course car which checks for safety.

The 23-year-old is maintaining a family tradition as his father Carlos Sainz won at Monte Carlo in his WRC days.

The race finishes outside the Palace in Monaco on Sunday evening, with monarch Prince Albert presenting the prizes.

