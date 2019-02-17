Motor rally: Tanak heads for Sweden triumph after crash-bang Suninen quits

TORSBY: Estonia's Ott Tanak moved to the verge of victory in the Rally of Sweden on Saturday (Feb 16) with overnight leader Teemu Suninen retiring after hitting a snow bank and crashing into a tree.

Tanak, behind the wheel of a Toyota, will go into Sunday's concluding stage with a 54.5sec lead over Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen, in a Hyundai, and Citroen driver Esapekka Lappi of Finland.

Tanak had been two seconds behind Suninen, in an M-Sport Ford, overnight but was on top throughout Saturday as his rival's hopes of a first championship win perished in the snow and ice of Sweden.

Suninen put his Ford Fiesta into a snowbank in the morning, before retiring having spun and crashed into a tree in the afternoon.

"Yesterday we had a tough job to do to be in this position and today we got through without any issues," said Tanak.

"This afternoon the grip changed at every corner and you never knew what to expect. Hopefully we can control things a bit tomorrow, but it's never an easy ride."

Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier, who had won the season opener in Monte Carlo last month, had seen his challenge end on Friday after also burying his Citroen into a snowbank.

The Frenchman ended Saturday down in 33rd place, more than 23 minutes behind Tanak.