Motor rally: Tanak stays on course for Finland triumph as Ogier, Neuville struggle

JYVASKYLA: Estonia's Ott Tanak stayed comfortably on course for victory in the Rally of Finland on Saturday (Jul 28) as world championship leaders Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville struggled on the gruelling forest tracks.

Tanak, in a Toyota, won five of the day's eight special stages, extending his overall lead over Citroen's Mads Ostberg of Norway to 39 seconds, and 44 seconds over teammate Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland.

Advertisement

Victory on Sunday will give the 30-year-old his second win of the season after triumphing in Argentina in April and fourth in his career.

Five-time world champion Ogier was 2min 7sec back from Tanak in seventh place while series leader Neuville was in 10th spot, more than three and a half minutes behind the Estonian.

Both Ogier and Neuville had struggled since Friday morning when they were the first cars off the start, forced to 'clean' the track but with their efforts hampered by loose gravel compromising their cars' grip.

Sunday will see four stages raced over a total of 45.72km.

Advertisement