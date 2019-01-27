Motor Rally: World champion Ogier wins season-opening Monte Carlo rally

MONACO: Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a sixth straight year on Sunday.

The Frenchman collected his first victory since returning to Citroen this season in the World Rally Championship (WRC) by just 2.2 seconds from Belgian Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai.

Advertisement

Ott Tanak (Toyota) completed the podium, 2min 15.2sec behind Ogier. The Estonian passed nine-time former winner Sebastien Loeb, making his debut for constructor Hyundai, on the closing Power Stage. The Frenchman finished fourth, a further 13sec back.

Ogier, who is from Gap in the Alps where the rally started, equalled Loeb's record of seven Monte Carlo victories as Citroen won for the 100th time in the WRC.

Ogier led from the seventh stage onward but was never able to put more than a few seconds between himself and Neuville.

The Frenchman started Sunday with a 4.3sec lead, but finished just behind Neuville on the morning's first three stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gap was just 0.4sec entering the last stage and Ogier was having problems with his accelerator pedal.

But Ogier drove an error-free final stage to finish second, 3.9sec behind Briton Kris Meeke (Toyota), who ended up sixth overall, but 1.8sec ahead of Neuville.

Tanak, who won the day's first two stages, finished fourth on the stage to overhaul Loeb, who was seventh.