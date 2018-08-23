Motorcycling - Crutchlow extends Honda contract to 2020

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow has extended his contract with Honda and the LCR team until the end of 2020, they announced at his home grand prix on Thursday.

Crutchlow has won three grands prix for Honda in motorcycling's top category.

"I am very pleased to renew and extend my relationship with Honda HRC and the LCR Honda Team again in 2020. We have all worked very hard and we have had great successes and will continue too, I’m sure," Crutchlow said in a statement.

The Briton is eighth in the standings with 103 points after 11 races.

