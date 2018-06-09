Motorcycling - Iannone to replace Redding at Aprilia in 2019

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has signed a two-year deal with Aprilia, taking the place of Britain's Scott Redding, the Italian team announced on Friday.

Iannone, who announced last week that he was leaving the factory Suzuki outfit at the end of the season, will partner Spaniard Aleix Espargaro next year.

"The combination of Iannone and Aprilia will be fantastic - one of the most interesting in MotoGP - and it has the potential to bring great results," said team manager Fausto Gresini in a statement.

Aprilia will be Iannone's fourth MotoGP team after starting out with Pramac Ducati in 2013 and then graduating to the factory Ducati team.

He rode Aprilias in 125cc between 2005 and 2009.

