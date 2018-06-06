Motorcycling - Lorenzo to join Honda as Marquez's team mate

Three times MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has signed a two-year deal to join Honda from next season, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

MotoGP - Italian Grand Prix
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Italian Grand Prix - Mugello Circuit, Scarperia, Italy - June 3, 2018 Ducati Team's Jorge Lorenzo celebrates winning the race with the trophy on the podium REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The Spaniard, currently with Ducati, will replace compatriot Dani Pedrosa as team mate to four times world champion Marc Marquez at the Repsol Honda works team.

