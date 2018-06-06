Motorcycling - Lorenzo to join Honda as Marquez's team mate

Three times MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has signed a two-year deal to join Honda from next season, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

LONDON: Three times MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has signed a two-year deal to join Honda from next season, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, currently with Ducati, will replace compatriot Dani Pedrosa as team mate to four times world champion Marc Marquez at the Repsol Honda works team.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney)