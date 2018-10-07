Motorcycling - Marquez snatches win in Thailand after Dovizioso duel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez snatched the lead from Andrea Dovizioso at the death to win the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday and take a huge stride toward a third successive title.

REUTERS: MotoGP champion Marc Marquez snatched the lead from Andrea Dovizioso at the death to win the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday and take a huge stride toward a third successive title.

After fierce wheel-to-wheel racing in the closing laps at Buriram, the Honda-riding Spaniard nosed in front at the last corner and edged the Italian by 0.115 seconds in a thrilling duel.

Advertisement

The win extended Marquez's lead to 77 points over Ducati's Dovizioso with four races remaining, and he can wrap up the series in Japan in two weeks with a win at Motegi.

Yamaha-rider Maverick Vinales finished third ahead of team mate Valentino Rossi.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)