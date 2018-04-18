Motorcycling - Pedrosa will try to race in Austin after surgery

Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa will try to race in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend after undergoing wrist surgery only last week.

REUTERS: Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa will try to race in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend after undergoing wrist surgery only last week.

The Spanish veteran had looked doubtful for the third round of the season after fracturing his right wrist in a fall during the Argentine Grand Prix and having an operation in Barcelona on April 10.

"Since the operation, I started feeling a bit better every day. I’ve been doing exercises to gain mobility and reduce the inflammation," he said in a team statement.

"Little by little I'm recovering muscle tone, and this allows me to see some progress. From here it’s difficult to know our real possibilities.

"We're going to a difficult track and until I’m back on my bike I won’t be able to really know my situation. But what’s clear to me at this moment is that it’s well worth it to travel and try," he added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement