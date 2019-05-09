Motorcycling - Silverstone secures MotoGP extension, to resurface track

LONDON: Silverstone will host MotoGP until 2021 after agreeing to resurface the circuit before this year's British Grand Prix as part of a contract extension, organisers Dorna said on Wednesday.

The race in August last year had to be cancelled due to heavy rain and drainage issues making it too dangerous for riders.

MotoGP race director Mike Webb said at the time that a resurfacing of the track had contributed to the problem.

The new resurfacing will be carried out in June. This year's race is scheduled for Aug. 25.

"The extension to the contract at Silverstone is a mark of the confidence we have in the circuit to host a successful MotoGP event over the next three years," said Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta in a statement.

"Silverstone is one of the most historic of all the MotoGP venues and we have been working closely with Silverstone to ensure the race has a successful future."

The circuit also hosts the British Formula One Grand Prix in July and is out of contract after this year with renewal talks ongoing.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)