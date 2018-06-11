Motorcycling - Suzuki sign Spaniard Mir on a two-year MotoGP deal

LONDON: Suzuki have signed Joan Mir on a two-year contract in an all-Spanish line-up from next season, the factory MotoGP team announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old from Palma de Mallorca will move up from Moto2 to partner Alex Rins, replacing Italian Andrea Iannone who has moved to Aprilia.

Mir won the Moto3 title last year with 10 wins, two second places and a third.

"Of course, we know very well that he will need time to gain experience and grow with us, but we have full confidence in his potential," team manager Davide Brivio said.

"Suzuki management encouraged us to pursue the 'young rider philosophy' and with Joan I think we found the perfect protagonist for this role."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)

