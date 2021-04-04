Motorcycling: Pramac Racing's Martin takes pole for Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin clinched pole position at the Doha Grand Prix while his team mate Johann Zarco made it a surprise one-two for Pramac Racing team, the satellite Ducati team, on Saturday.

DOHA: MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin clinched pole position at the Doha Grand Prix while his team mate Johann Zarco made it a surprise one-two for Pramac Racing team, the satellite Ducati team, on Saturday.

Maverick Vinales, who won the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix last weekend, seemed to have clinched pole before he was demoted to third at the end of the session while the factory Ducati team's Jack Miller will start fourth on the grid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miller will be joined on the second row by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and last week's pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)