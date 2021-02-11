Motorcycling: Quartararo back to strength after suffering COVID-19

Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo revealed on Wednesday he had contracted COVID-19 last December but said he was now back in peak condition.

REUTERS: Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo revealed on Wednesday he had contracted COVID-19 last December but said he was now back in peak condition.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who has joined the Japanese manufacturer's factory team after racing for the Petronas Yamaha outfit in 2020, posted a shirtless picture on Twitter to show his physique.

"After having COVID in December I lose some physical condition but great to be back at my top level," he said.

The 2020 MotoGP season ended in November, with Quartararo finishing eighth overall.

Other MotoGP riders known to have tested positive for COVID-19 are Italian great Valentino Rossi, the man he has replaced at Yamaha, and Spaniard Iker Lecuona.

Quartararo dedicated his first MotoGP win in Spain last July to all those affected by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)