Motorcycling: Malaysian MotoGP testing cancelled due to pandemic

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix
Mission Winnow Ducati Corse's Andrea Dovizioso in action during the race. (Photo: REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin)
KUALA LUMPUR: MotoGP's pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday.

The tests - a shakedown and official session - were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency could last until Aug 1.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events," MotoGP said in a statement.

A test at Qatar's Losail International Circuit from Mar 10-12 remained on.

The season is scheduled to start in Qatar on Mar 28.

Source: Reuters

