Motorcycling: Malaysian MotoGP testing cancelled due to pandemic
KUALA LUMPUR: MotoGP's pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday.
The tests - a shakedown and official session - were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The emergency could last until Aug 1.
"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events," MotoGP said in a statement.
A test at Qatar's Losail International Circuit from Mar 10-12 remained on.
The season is scheduled to start in Qatar on Mar 28.