Motorcycling: Marquez considered halting comeback due to shoulder pain

LONDON: Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez said on Thursday (May 27) that he considered a break in racing after the Spanish Grand Prix as he struggles with his comeback from injury but decided to continue after encouraging discussions with his doctors.

Marquez fractured his humerus in the 2020 season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last July and did not race again all year, making his comeback only at last month's Portuguese Grand Prix, the third race of the season.

Marquez is well off the pace without a podium finish in three races, including a retirement in France, with the Spaniard saying he is not riding in an optimum position for racing due to the pain in his shoulder.

"There was a possibility after Jerez to stop again, we spoke with the doctors but, in the end, even the doctors said it was good to reintroduce (racing) in my life," Marquez told reporters ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

"The humerus is connected to the shoulder I already had the surgery on in the past and maybe was not 100per cent, but was working well like in 2020 in Jerez.

"The humerus is ready to push. The pain is there always, the doctors say it is normal after a broken humerus, the shoulder or elbow is affected... There are some things that are coming more from the shoulder that are disturbing me when I'm riding."

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads the world championship standings, a point ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia after five races.

