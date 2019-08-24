Motorcycling: Marquez storms to pole with lap record at Silverstone

REUTERS: Honda's MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez smashed the lap record to clinch pole position in qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday (Aug 24).

Championship leader Marquez posted his best lap of one minute 58.168 seconds at Silverstone and finished 0.428 faster than Italian great Valentino Rossi, who took second spot on a Yamaha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rossi matched his best qualifying effort of the season in Austin, while Australian Jack Miller finished third-quickest on a Primac Ducati.

Fabio Quartararo, who set the earlier lap record during Saturday's third practice session, took fourth spot and will be joined by Suzuki rider Alex Rins and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales on the second row on Sunday.

Spaniard Marquez leads the standings with 230 points after 11 of 19 races and will look to extend his 58-point lead over Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who will start seventh on the grid.

