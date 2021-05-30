Motorcycling-Quartararo extends championship lead with win at sombre Italian GP

MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, a race overshadowed by news of the death of Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier following a crash in qualifying at the Mugello Circuit.

SCARPERIA E SAN PIERO, ITALY: MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, a race overshadowed by news of the death of Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier following a crash in qualifying at the Mugello Circuit.

Yamaha's pole-sitter Quartararo finished ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir to extend his lead over Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the race in the early stages along with six-time champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda.

The day began on a sombre note when the Prustel GP team said the 19-year-old Dupasquier, who was rushed to hospital after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes in qualifying on Saturday, had died.

Prustel GP opted not to compete in the Moto3 race Dupasquier had been hoping to ride in.

