Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP round cancelled due to COVID-19

REUTERS: Motorcycling's Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

The race, initially set to be the 16th round of the season, had been scheduled for Oct. 15-17.

"Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2021/07/21/2021-thai-gp-cancelled/382755, adding that it is working on a replacement race.

Thailand has recorded more than 420,000 COVID-19 infections and 3,408 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to COVID-19 following the Australian and Japanese rounds. The Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled, with the Styrian Grand Prix added in its place.

