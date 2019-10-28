Motorsports: F1 stewards stumped by Norris' 'unsafe' release

MEXICO CITY: McLaren escaped a penalty for the 'unsafe' release of Lando Norris's car from the pits during Sunday's (Oct 27) Mexican Grand Prix because Formula One race stewards could not determine whether a wheel was actually loose.

British rookie Norris pulled over at the end of the pitlane seconds after his car was released following a pitstop for fresh tyres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Stop the car, we're coming to get you," he was told over the radio as mechanics rushed to push the car back to the McLaren garages.

McLaren said the mechanic on the front left of the car had been unsure that the wheel was securely fitted. Norris resumed the race after checks but later retired.

"The stewards considered that with the available evidence it is not possible to determine if the car was released in an unsafe condition," the governing FIA said in a statement.

Advertisement