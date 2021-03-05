Mount goal gives Chelsea deserved victory at Liverpool

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chelsea reclaimed their place in the Premier League's top four as Mason Mount's superb first-half goal earned them an impressive 1-0 victory at champions Liverpool on Thursday.

LIVERPOOL, England: Chelsea reclaimed their place in the Premier League's top four as Mason Mount's superb first-half goal earned them an impressive 1-0 victory at champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Mount cut in to curl a low shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 42nd minute, after Timo Werner had had a goal disallowed, to give Chelsea a deserved halftime lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel's side then showed great defensive discipline to stand firm in the second period as Liverpool improved.

Liverpool, who substituted a disgruntled Mohamed Salah in the second half, struggled to carve out clear chances as they slipped to a club-record fifth successive home league defeat, having gone unbeaten in their previous 68 games at Anfield.

Chelsea, still unbeaten since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, have 47 points from 27 games, one more than Everton who had briefly gone fourth by beating West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool's title defence is in tatters and Juergen Klopp's side have slumped to seventh spot with 43 points from 27 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)