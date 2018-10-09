Moura recalled to Brazil squad after two-year absence

Brazil have called up Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina, national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said on Monday.

SAO PAULO: Brazil have called up Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina, national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said on Monday.

Moura, 26, last played for Brazil two years ago and has made only three substitute appearances in five years for the five-times world champions.

Advertisement

The pacy winger replaces Gremio forward Everton, who withdrew from the squad with a thigh strain.

Brazil play Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Friday and then travel to Jeddah to face rivals Argentina four days later.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)