Mourinho accepts one year in prison in Spanish tax case - El Mundo

MADRID: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve one year in prison in a tax evasion case, El Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Mourinho is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation. The Spanish tax agency was not immediately available for comment.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)