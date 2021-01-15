Mourinho says not discussed Bale's future for one second

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he has not had "one second" of discussion about the possibility of Gareth Bale extending his loan spell beyond the end of the season.

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he has not had "one second" of discussion about the possibility of Gareth Bale extending his loan spell beyond the end of the season.

Welshman Bale's return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid was greeted with great excitement but his impact has been minimal and he has spent most of his time on the bench.

Asked about Bale's future on Friday, ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Sheffield United on Sunday, Mourinho offered up no hints regarding Bale's situation.

"There was not even a second of discussion about that," Mourinho told reporters. "Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season. Not one second of discussion.

"We are speaking about, of course, Gareth, himself, Real Madrid, Tottenham, but I promise you, not one second of discussion."

Bale has started only one Premier League game this season and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Fulham this week. He has started six of the club's Europa League ties though.

Mourinho said it was "step by step" in trying to get the best out of the 31-year-old and was coy on whether or not Bale would be involved against Sheffield United.

"I don't know. I didn't make a decision yet, let's wait," Mourinho said.

Sixth-placed Tottenham are desperately in need of three points on Sunday to re-ignite their top-four challenge after picking up only one win in their last six league games.

Sheffield United are bottom of the table but picked up their first win of the season against Newcastle United in midweek and Mourinho has warned his players against reading anything into their league position.

"If in our mind we're going to play the worst team in the Premier League we're going to be in big trouble," he said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)