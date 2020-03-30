Mourinho to take Spurs training via video amid coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting Monday as the club holds live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs' players are in self-isolation with Britain in lockdown and the Premier League suspended until at least April 30.

The players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.

"It's a bit strange for all of us, but I've got my head around it," Winks told the club's website.

"We've all been given a schedule, but it's flexible, we can do it in our own time.

"So, for instance, I might have a lie in one day, but then I'll work later. The important thing is to get it done."

On Sunday, the club said it gave Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min permission to return to their home countries.

Son flew to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.

Tottenham said both forwards will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.

Bergwijn is recovering from an ankle injury picked up against Burnley earlier this month, while Son sustained a broken arm last month.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)