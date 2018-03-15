Moyes hopes Miami sun can lead to bright West Ham finish

West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes a training camp in Miami will provide an ideal platform for the London club to prepare for a potentially difficult climax to the Premier League season.

REUTERS: West Ham United manager David Moyes hopes a training camp in Miami will provide an ideal platform for the London club to prepare for a potentially difficult climax to the Premier League season.

West Ham, who have travelled to Florida for warm-weather training, are 16th in the table with 30 points, three points adrift of the drop zone with matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United still to come.

"This break in games gives us the chance to come to train in a different environment and one which we believe will be hugely beneficial to the players," Moyes told the club's website (www.whufc.com) during the side's three week break from action.

"We've had an intense winter period with a lot of matches and little time to recover, so while this trip will offer us the chance to work the lads in testing temperatures, it also gives them time to get fully prepared for our important run-in."

West Ham are on a three-game losing run and were beaten 3-0 by Burnley in their last match at the London Stadium, a game that witnessed several pitch invasions and ugly scenes in the stands, including fans taunting the club owners.

Improved security measures will be in place when West Ham return to league action at home to Southampton on March 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)