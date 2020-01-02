Moyes makes flying start as West Ham crush Bournemouth

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: David Moyes made a perfect start to his second spell in charge of West Ham after two goals from Mark Noble and one each by Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller gave the Hammers a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Moyes, who saved the club from relegation during a six-month stint in 2017-18 and replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the helm on Sunday, saw West Ham produce arguably their best performance of what has been a patchy season.

Noble fired the home side ahead with a deflected 17th-minute shot from 20 metres before Haller doubled their lead with a spectacular goal eight minutes later, blasting in a Ryan Fredericks cross with an acrobatic volley.

Noble rounded off a perfect first half for West Ham with a 35th-minute penalty, sending goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way after he was fouled by Harry Wilson as he muscled his way past the Bournemouth forward.

Anderson added the fourth midway through the second half as he shook off his marker and slid the ball under Ramsdale before a VAR check rescinded a red card for West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell, who was instead booked for a poor tackle.

The result lifted West Ham to 16th in the standings on 22 points from 20 games while 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have 20 points, dropped into the relegation zone after suffering their eighth league defeat in the last 10 games.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)